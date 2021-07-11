 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for July 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALLINGER, Stephen "Steve" Carter I, 74, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, Mattoon.

GILLENWATER, Virginia Swango, 85, Forsyth, formerly of Mattoon and Sullivan, 3 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News