Funerals today for July 17

COX, Christopher Lee, 43, Charleston, 10 a.m. at Home Church, Charleston. 

GRIFFIN, Annabelle E., 102, Sullivan, 12 p.m. at Windsor Christian Church, Windsor.

McFARLAND, Dean Sr., 57, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

RINCKER, Leland Curtis, Shelbyvill. 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Shelbyville.

