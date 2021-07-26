 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for July 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THOMPSON, Stephen A., 69, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

WHEELER, Shirley J. Stanfield, 91, Frankfort, Indiana, formerly of Champaign, noon to 3 p.m. at West Pavilion located at Morton Park, 1215 Division St., Charleston.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News