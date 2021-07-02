 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for July 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAUMGARTNER, Frederick Lyle, 72, Bruce, 1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

CUSHMAN, Betty Jean, 87, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News