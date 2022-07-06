 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for July 7

NIBBE, Howard W., 75, Mattoon, 5-7 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

POWELL, William "Bill" Gordon, 74, Knoxville, Tennessee, 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston.

