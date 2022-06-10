 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for June 11

BURRY, Timothy Paul, 68, Pineville, Louisiana, 11 a.m. at Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga.

HEMMETT, Patricia M., 78, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, Lookout Addition, Shelbyville.

