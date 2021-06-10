 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 11

HURT, Stephen Ernest, 71, Charleston, 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston.

FOREMAN, Mary Ann, 86, Charleston, 1 p.m. at Mound Cemetery, Charleston. 

SULLIVAN, Rebecca "Becky", 78, formerly of Mattoon, noon at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

