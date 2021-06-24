 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 25

BRIDGES, Sharon Lee, 82, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon.

RUND, Robert L., 83, Metcalf, 4-6 p.m., at Joines Funeral Home, Newman.

SHEAFF, Lois M., 76, formerly of LaSalle, 3 p.m. at Casey United Methodist Church, Casey.

SULLIVAN, James Francis "Frank", 78, Rifle, Colorado, formerly of Humboldt, 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Mattoon.

