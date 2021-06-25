 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for June 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAMPSON, Gene, 89, Mattoon, 3:30 p.m. at Smyser Christian Church, Gays.

LITTLE, Christina L. "Chrissy", Trilla, formerly of Decatur, 11 a.m. at Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News