 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for June 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RINEHART, Carolyn Lou, 95, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SWINFORD, Theron "Herc" Dwight, 73, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Cemetery, Paradise Township, Coles County.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News