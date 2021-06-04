 Skip to main content
Funerals today for June 4

BLOCK, Carla Jean, Southhold, New York, 11 a.m., Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon.

SHANKS, Gale, 80, Mattoon, 10 a.m., Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola.

