Funerals today for June 6

HARSCH, Leroy L. "Lee", 91, Neoga, 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg. 

STIREWALT, Margaret "Maggie", 1 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

SUTTON, James “Howard”, 55, and Rachel Ann, 44, Humboldt, 4-7 p.m. at Freedom Life Church, 2205 Lafayette Ave, Mattoon.

WELTON, Duane Francis, 93, Mattoon, 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st St., Mattoon.

