Funerals today for March 12

DUCKWORTH, Shirley, 85, Bethalto, formerly of Rosewood Heights, 9:30 -11 a.m. at Harper - Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.

HILLIGOSS, Tyler Todd, 36, Windsor, 1-3 p.m. at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

