Funerals today for March 17

HINDS, Roy J. Jr., 91, rural Charleston, 4 p.m. at Embarrass Cemetery, rural Redmon, with military rights conducted by the Arcola and Oakland VWFs and American Legions.

WHITE, Mary Ann, 89, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st St., Mattoon.

