Funerals today for March 25

LAWRENCE, Jerry E., 78, Loxa, 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston.

McGINNISS, Amy J., 61, Newman, 2 p.m. at Joines Funeral Home, Newman. 

PERRYMAN, Marilyn Jean (Ennen), 85, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 Charleston Ave., Mattoon.

