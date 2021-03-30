 Skip to main content
Funerals today for March 31
Funerals today for March 31

HALSEY, Nancy L., 71, Mattoon, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

INGRAM, Howard Russell Jr., 75, Noega, 2 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

