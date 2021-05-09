 Skip to main content
Funerals today for May 10
RAY-FLEENOR, Beverley Jean Sell, 90, Mattoon, noon at First Baptist Church, 1804 S. Ninth St., Mattoon.

SWICKARD, David Alan, 88, Rochester, formerly of Charleston, 11:30 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth St., Charleston.

TAYS, Harold Lee, 81, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st St., Mattoon.

