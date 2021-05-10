 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for May 11
0 entries

Funerals today for May 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EASTON, Kenneth Glen, 98, Neoga, formerly of Mattoon and Joliet, 1 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

MOAN, John Richard, 77, rural Trilla, 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Neoga.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News