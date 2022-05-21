 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for May 22

  • 0

KENDRICK, Martha M. (Lynn), 91, Buda, Texas, formerly of Mattoon, 3-5 p.m. at the Charleston Country Club, 8355 Country Club Rd., Charleston.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News