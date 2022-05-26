 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for May 27

REARDON, Mary L., Mattoon , 2 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.  

SMITH, William Paul, 72, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Caudill-King Funeral Home, Charleston.

STREMMING, Betty Margaret, 85, Strasburg, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg.

