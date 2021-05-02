 Skip to main content
Funerals today for May 3
Funerals today for May 3

HALSEY, George Albert, 82, Charleston, formerly of Grayslake, noon at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston. 

MEEK, Loretta Fern, 83, Trowbridge, 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Neoga. Social distancing and mask wearing is encouraged.

