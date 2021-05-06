 Skip to main content
Funerals today for May 7
CURRY, Barbara, 87, Mattoon, noon at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

NICKLES, Dallas Steven, 70, rural Westfield, 1 p.m. at Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston.

