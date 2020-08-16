You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Monday Aug. 17, 2020
Funerals today for Monday Aug. 17, 2020

HARWOOD, John A., 90, Charleston, 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Charleston. Face masks would be appreciated when not social distancing. 

SENTENEY, June O'Hair, 80, Charleston, 10:30 a.m. at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Prayers will be held by her grandson, Alex McCullough, Charleston.

