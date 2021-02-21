 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021
Funerals today for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

BEEVER, Deb, 62, Ashmore, 10 a.m. at Charleston First Church of God, 1225 Montgomery Drive, Charleston, and streamed live at 10 a.m. on Edwards Funeral Home Facebook page.

DENNING, Alvie, 87, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Ave., Mattoon.

POITEVINT, Amanda Jo, 40, Champaign, 10 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

