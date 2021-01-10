 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Monday Jan. 11, 2021
CORNELL, Mary Lucille, 90, Troy, 10 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, Mattoon.

WOLF, Christina D. Gibbons McReynolds, 54, Maroa, formerly of Newton, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. 

