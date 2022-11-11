 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 12

DAUGHERTY, Joann Mette, Iowa City, Iowa, 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 207 E. Walnut St., Robinson.

TAITT, Nancy Katharine Woodcock Paul, 85, of Charleston, 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston. 

