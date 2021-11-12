 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 13

BECK, Shawn Michael, 45, Mattoon, formerly of Fishers, Ind., 10 a.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

FRANCIS, Richard Wayne, 91, Charleston, 12 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

FRANKLIN, Bradley "Brad" Davis, 69, Mattoon, 3 p.m. at Apostolic Center Church, Mattoon.

TATMAN, William "Bill", 86, Mattoon, 12 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

