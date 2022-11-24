 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 25

ALBIN, Darlene Louise, 73, Neoga, 11 a.m. at Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga.

STEPHEN, Donna Sue McVey, 69, Mattoon, 11:30 a.m. at Richards Farm, Casey.

