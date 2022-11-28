 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 29

BATES, Cleora Deen, 80, Charleston; 10:30 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Mattoon.

ROSINE, Janet, 68, Mattoon; 2 p.m., Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

