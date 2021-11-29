 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 30

BAYLEY, Noel Melvin, 71, Lerna, 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

FOSBENDER, Mary Lou, 87, Mattoon 10 a.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

