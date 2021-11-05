 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Nov. 6

  • 0

ALEXANDER, Dorothy Mae, 87, Mattoon, 9 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

ALLEN,  Gerald James "Jerry", 75, Charleston, 11 a.m. at Templeton Funeral Home, Paris.

WHITAKER, Joseph "Joe" Allen, 83, Sullivan, 10:30 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. 

WHITLEY, Barbara Jolene, Chaleston, 4:30 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News