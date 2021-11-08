 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 9

BROWNING, Benny, 89, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Nov. 6, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

HONAKER, Patricia A., 86, Effingham, formerly of Findlay, died Saturday (Nov. 6, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

LIVINGTON, Howard "Ted" T., 90, 10 a.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.

