Funerals today for Oct. 15

BROWN, Virginia Ellen, 84, Mattoon, 12:30 p.m. at Broadway Christian Church, Mattoon.  

WEBB, Lourdine, 93, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon.

