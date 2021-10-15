 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Oct. 16

  • 0

ANDRES, Marilyn May Slover, Memphis, TN, formerly of Sullivan, 12 p.m. at Allenville Christian Church, Allenville.

STORM, Jeffrey "Jeff" Bennett, 67, Mattoon, 2 p.m., at the Central Illinois Motorcycle Club, Neoga.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News