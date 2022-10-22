 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 22

COUCH, Robert Manson, 90, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at East Side Church of Nazarene, Mattoon. 

HERSCHBERGER, Henry D., 97, Arthur, 10 a.m. at Arthur Mennonite Church, Arthur.

