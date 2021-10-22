 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 23

ALUMBAUGH, John Bart Sr., 84, Neoga, 2 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, Mattoon.

ETCHASON, Sibyl Evon (Oder), 88, Mattoon, 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave., Mattoon.

