Funerals today for Oct. 27

HERREN, Jack D., 8.3, Mattoon, 5-7 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home. Mattoon.

PINNELL, Evelyn, 99, Charleston, 11 a.m. at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston. 

RAMSEY, Howard Lewis, 87, Arthur, 11 a.m. at Arthur United Methodist Church, Arthur.

