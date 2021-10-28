 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Oct. 29

  • 0

PARKISON, Robert Gene, 84, Tunkhannock, 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. 

STEEVENS, Lori Ann, 58, Martinsville, 3 p.m. at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, Charleston. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News