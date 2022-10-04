 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 5

LONG, John Earle, 86, Charleston, 3 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, Charleston.

SELLETT, Norma Jean, 96, Charleston, 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. 

