 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Oct. 7

  • 0

YATES, Ruth Emaline Carroll, 84, Casey, 11 a.m. at The Casey Frist Church of the Nazarene, 1000 East US HWY 40, Casey.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News