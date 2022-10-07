 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 8

HARRER, Carol Ann (Prince) 84, Port St., Lucie, Florida, formerly of Charleston, 1 p.m. at the Vine Street Christian Church, Arthur. 

SWINGLER, Jill (Owens), Carefree, Arizona, 3-7 p.m. at Suite Dreams Hotel Ballroom A, Mattoon.

