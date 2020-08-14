You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Saturday Aug. 15, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday Aug. 15, 2020

KALLIS, Madonna Jean (Stewart), 91, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

KIRKLEY, Leland Leron, Sr., Mattoon, 2 p.m. at Shields Cemetery, Oakland.

MANNING, Opal and Sidney Kay, Shelbyville, 1:30 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

THOMAS, Verna D. Thomas, 86, formerly of Greenup and Morton, visitation from 9 to 10 a.m.at the Barkley Funeral Chapel, Greenup.

