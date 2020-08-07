You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Saturday Aug. 8, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday Aug. 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COON, Paul Eugene “Gene,” 67, Ashmore, 11 a.m. at Krabel Funeral Home, Oakland.

KERSEY, Joanne Frances, 58, Decatur, 1-6 p.m. at Blue Mound First Christian Church.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News