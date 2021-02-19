 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
Funerals today for Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

BAILEY, Jerome Allen, 87, Mt. Zion, 2 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Also may be watched live at http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/48276/hash:F4003A978B34F87A.

PRINTZOS, Christine, 97, Decatur, noon at Fairlawn Cemetery.

TRAME, Dorothy M., 90, Mattoon, 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 320 N. 21st St., Mattoon.

