Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021
Funerals today for Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

BENSLEY, Frank Allen, 88, Westfield, 10 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Westfield.

NICHOLS, Michael "Mike" Curtis, 80, Mattoon, 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon.

