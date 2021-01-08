 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Jan. 9, 2021
McSCHOOLER, Norma Jean, 85, Mattoon 1:30 p.m. at Hutsonville Cemetery, Hutsonville.

SMITH, Dr. Calvin N., 85, Charleston, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7426 Country Club Road, Mattoon.

