Funerals today for Saturday, March 13, 2021
Funerals today for Saturday, March 13, 2021

ABEL, David Eugene, 69, Neoga, 11 a.m. at Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Neoga.

PIERCE, Robert "Bob" Wayne, 76, Mattoon, 1:30 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing be maintained.

