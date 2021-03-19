Funerals today for Saturday, March 20, 2021

CLINE, Karen (Kirkpatrick), 81, Houston, Texas, 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston.
MAGUIRE, Linda Kay, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
ROBERTS, Ethel Marie Robinson, 79, Mattoon, formerly of Westfield, 1 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 3401 Marion Ave., Mattoon, and burial at 3 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Westfield.
SLACK, Betty Lou, 95, Charleston, 2 p.m. at the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 301 E. Trilla Road, Trilla. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.
