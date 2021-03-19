 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday, March 20, 2021
Funerals today for Saturday, March 20, 2021

CLINE, Karen (Kirkpatrick), 81, Houston, Texas, 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. 

MAGUIRE, Linda Kay, Mattoon, 1 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.

ROBERTS, Ethel Marie Robinson, 79, Mattoon, formerly of Westfield, 1 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 3401 Marion Ave., Mattoon, and burial at 3 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Westfield.

SLACK, Betty Lou, 95, Charleston, 2 p.m. at the Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 301 E. Trilla Road, Trilla. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.

