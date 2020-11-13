 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Saturday Nov. 14, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Saturday Nov. 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HILLIGOSS, James "Jim" Oliver, 70, Humboldt, 2 p.m. at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News