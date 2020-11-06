 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Nov. 7, 2020
BRYANT, Peggy Lou, 66, Sullivan, formerly of Bethany, 10:30 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany. Face masks are suggested and social distancing requested.

MORRIS, Mae (Doak), 91, Mattoon, 1:30 p.m. Dodge Grove Cemetery, Mattoon.

TOLEN, Ashley Nicole, 34, Camby, Indiana, formerly of Trilla, 10:30 a.m., Good Prospect Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Trilla.

